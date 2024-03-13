Sheriff: 3 teens injured in two-vehicle crash where vehicle flipped over

HARRISON, Ohio — Three juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Harrison on Tuesday where one vehicle flipped over, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office responded to the crash in the 10300 block of New Haven Road around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A juvenile girl in a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was making a right turn into a driveway when she was hit from behind by a juvenile boy who was driving in a 2010 Volkswagen Passat. The sheriff's office said the teen boy didn't see the teen girl slowing down to make the turn. After the Jetta was hit, the vehicle rolled over onto its top, the sheriff's office said.

All three teens that were injured were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

A 911 call from one of the teen's moms originally said they were playing "Nerf Wars" when the crash happened.

"They're young kids so they were playing Nerf Wars, they pulled into the driveway and then they took out the mailbox," the 911 caller said.

However, on Wednesday, that mother insisted that they were playing prior to the crash — not during — despite how her 911 call may have sounded.

The mom, whose 15-year-old daughter was involved in the crash, said they were driving back home after finishing Nerf Wars.

That mother didn't want to speak on camera with WCPO 9, but she did let us her own property to see the aftermath of the crash, including tire tread marks and debris.

We asked the sheriff's office if the teen were in fact playing Nerf Wars at the time of the crash, but they said they cannot confirm anything at this time.

READ MORE:

Woman dead after crashing vehicle into telephone pole

Cincinnati has made meaningful progress on pedestrian safety, but still working toward 'Vision Zero'

Coroner identifies pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Westwood