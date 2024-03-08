Watch Now
Woman dead after crashing vehicle into telephone pole

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Woman's car after single-vehicle crash into a telephone pole.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 08, 2024
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Anderson Township, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened in the 8000 block of Beechmont Avenue at approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, deputies said.

According to deputies, 28-year-old Joselyn Jones was speeding when she veered off the road and crashed her car into a telephone pole. She was not wearing a seatbelt, deputies said.

The vehicle was nearly cut in half.

Deputies said Jones was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she died.

No other cars were involved in the crash, deputies said.

