PD: 32-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Westwood

Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 03, 2024
CINCINNATI — A 32-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning, the Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 4:20 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue to investigate reports of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, police said.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with serious injuries near the intersection of Queen City Avenue and Gehrum Lane. He was transported to UC Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Police have not yet identified the deceased or said if there will be any charges filed in this crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

