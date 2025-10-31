Hamilton County leaders push for more state and federal action amid SNAP delays

CINCINNATI — Concerns over potential cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are weighing on the minds of millions of Americans.

That includes 97,000 Hamilton County residents who rely on SNAP. Forty-five percent of residents who receive SNAP are children, according to county officials.

On Friday, two federal judges ruled the Trump administration must tap into billions of dollars in emergency funds to at least partially cover SNAP benefits in November.

Despite the ruling, millions of recipients will still face delays getting their benefits.

Friday morning, Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece held a news conference at Bethel Baptist Church. Reece was joined by various local church leaders to voice concern over SNAP delays.

"We are in a 911 emergency," Reece said.

WATCH: The latest on cuts to SNAP benefits and how it impacts Hamilton County residents:

Community leaders push for more assistance amid SNAP benefit delays

We spoke to Walnut Hills resident Robert Claiborn, who said he partially relies on SNAP for food assistance.

"The government got to do better," Claiborn said. "The state got to do better."

Claiborn said he is concerned about the delays but is more worried for people with families who rely on the benefits.

"It's not just me, in general, but what about people that have families? That's what concerns me," Claiborn said.

Reece said the pressure is still on Washington to get things back to normal.

"Health or hunger is not a Democrat or Republican issue," Reece said. "It's a human issue."

For 12 years, some residents in Walnut Hills have relied on the food pantry available at Bethel Baptist Church.

Pastor Bryan Walker said they typically serve 50 to 100 people each Friday.

"In Walnut Hills, it's a food desert," Walker said. "There is no grocery store here."

Walker said the food pantry is funded by the church and donations. He said cuts to SNAP will create a big strain on what they can provide.

"We already know that it's going to probably double. People have been calling, wanting to know when our pantry is going to take place," Walker said.

There is some relief coming from the state as well.

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a plan to provide up to $25 million for food banks and emergency relief.

DeWine's office said he would soon sign an executive order directing the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to give $7 million to local food banks and an additional $18 million in emergency relief benefits to Ohioans who are at or below 50% of the federal poverty line.

"Those are the two things that we came up with that we could actually get done and get done right away," DeWine said.

Reece said that while she appreciates the Governor's executive order, she doesn't believe it's enough.

She said in Hamilton County alone, $19 million in SNAP benefits are spent each month.

"$25 million is going to run out really quickly, and so that keeps the pressure on Washington," Reece said.

Hamilton County commissioners are also trying to help.

Hours before DeWine's announcement Thursday, commissioners voted to give $222,000 from American Rescue Plan funds to the Freestore Foodbank.

Reece said she and other commissioners are looking into other potential temporary solutions.

She said that includes having the 513Relief Bus expand its route. The program delivers at-home resources and services to residents at no cost.

“This is all hands on deck," Reece said.

Reece said she encourages residents who want to have their voices heard to sign this petition that will be sent to leaders at the Statehouse.