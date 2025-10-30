DeWine announces executive order for food assistance ahead of SNAP benefit suspension

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State officials announced Thursday a plan to provide up to $25 million for Ohio food banks and emergency relief benefits ahead of the suspension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Benefits are set to expire this weekend for millions of Americans as the government shutdown hits the 30-day mark. With both sides of the aisle blaming each other, the Trump Administration indicated it will not move money around to maintain SNAP. That puts the onus on state and local governments.

DeWine's office said he would soon sign an executive order directing the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to give $7 million to local food banks and an additional $18 million in emergency relief benefits to Ohioans who are at or below 50% of the federal poverty line.

The news comes hours after Hamilton County Commissioners voted to give $222,000 from American Rescue Plan funds to the Freestore Foodbank.

Around 1.4 million Ohioans receive $264 million in SNAP benefits each month. In Hamilton County alone, officials said approximately 97,000 residents — 45% of whom are children — could be impacted by the SNAP suspension.

The Ohio Senate recently blocked the state's "rainy day" fund from being used to cover SNAP benefits, with Senate President Rob McColley saying the fund is there "to protect Ohio's balanced budget from any potential unexpected shortfalls."

"This plan simply redirects resources to neighborhood food banks that work on the front lines with families who need help during this challenging time," McColley said of the executive order.

DeWine said the money going to regional food banks will come from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund. ODJFS will also double monthly benefits for the state's 63,000 Ohio Works First recipients, low-income families with children at or below 50% of the federal poverty level.

"While we will always do everything we can to support Ohioans who need it most, this is not a viable, long-term solution," DeWine said. "SNAP is a federal program that is specifically federally funded. The best solution remains the simplest one: pass the continuing resolution and reopen the federal government."

ODJFS said Ohio Works First recipients should begin receiving emergency relief benefits by Nov. 7.