New state-of-the-art facility allows nonprofit to expand services for west side families

CINCINNATI — Best Point Education & Behavioral Health will move into its new state-of-the-art facility in less than a month, bringing expanded services to west side families.

The nonprofit has served families for decades, but the new location offers more amenities and allows them to reach more families than ever before.

Carolyn Brinkmann, vice president of early childhood and school-age services, said the move comes after they outgrew their original facility on Boudinot Avenue.

"The facility does not really meet our needs, and it does not really meet our quality of standards, so we're really excited to have such a beautiful facility where children and families can come on a daily basis," Brinkmann said.

New facility expands behavioral health services for Cincinnati's west side

The new facility provides more classroom space, allowing Best Point to serve up to 150 students at this location.

"We have things of different interests, we have kids that are more interested in arts and crafts and kind of the creative side," said Amber Kubota, early childhood therapist.

Kubota will work closely with preschoolers in classrooms by providing therapeutic support — "kind of just focusing on developing awareness in different emotions ... what they look like and feel like in their body."

Both Kubota and Brinkmann said the bright classrooms with large windows and natural light will allow children to learn and grow.

"Our camp program we envision will be much larger here on the west side than it was at our other site," Brinkmann said.

Staff and students will officially operate at the new facility located at 4008 Westwood Northern Blvd. on Dec. 15.