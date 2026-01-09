'Don't give up' | Middle school art class in Florence is sending valentines to troops. Here's how you can, too

FLORENCE, Ky. — Julie Metzger Aubuchon remembers her brother leaving for the military when she was 8 years old.

She doesn’t quite remember how she felt — or if she was worried — but she remembers his sense of pride when her family visited. It’s part of the reason Aubuchon, now the mayor of Florence, wanted to do something to give back.

And that’s why she’s walking around a middle school art class at St. Paul Catholic School, wearing a red sweater with black hearts all over it in January.

In one corner of the room, a young girl whispers to another student.

“How do you spell soldier?”

WATCH: Middle school class makes valentines for troops

Middle schoolers send valentines to troops

Dear soldier.

That’s how a lot of the valentines start. And this is how one of them continues:

“I hope you are doing OK,” said Kayleigh, a seventh-grader at St. Paul, reading me her valentine. “My family was in the military, and I know how hard it was. I hope this card brings you happiness and joy.”

She isn’t the only one with a personal connection. Nearly every hand in the room goes up when asked if they have a relative who’s served.

“They’re gone for holidays. They’re gone for birthdays,” Aubuchon said. “We know that our servicemen and women really need that connection with home. And that’s what we hope this valentines project will do.”

Florence officials are collecting cards until Jan. 16. Aubuchon tells me they'll then be sent to Fort Campbell and military personnel overseas.

“We’re shooting for 1,000 valentines,” Aubuchon said.

Keith BieryGolick Kayleigh, a seventh-grade student at St. Paul Catholic School, shows off the valentine she made for military personnel. Kayleigh's class is participating in a program started by Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon.

In the art room, there’s laughter.

There's tape, and there are markers. One student makes a card with fold-out flaps. Some include drawings of American flags or hearts wrapped in stars and stripes.

“I’m biased. But they’re just so talented. ” said Kristi Heist, the school's art teacher. “You can tell they really thought about it and put some quality time into these cards.”

After the class is over, Heist and the principal gather up the valentines. They read some of the messages. And they smile.

Keith BieryGolick St. Paul Catholic School Principal Joanne Nesmith invites WCPO 9 into an art class where the students are making valentines to mail to troops.

“Don’t give up. Keep going.”

Submit your valentine

This program is open to everyone — and if you'd like to participate, you can drop off your valentines in the administration department at the Florence Government Center at 8100 Ewing Boulevard.

Spread the Love to Our Troops! ❤️🌟

It’s the perfect time to create a Valentine for our heroes serving overseas ✍️💌

Use our templates or make your own—just follow the guidelines and get creative!

📅 Deadline: Jan. 16, 2026 ❤️🇺🇸#ValentinesForTroops #SupportOurHeroes pic.twitter.com/lnL5eoMN8v — City of Florence, KY (@CityofFlorence) January 5, 2026

The city is collecting cards until Jan. 16. More information can be found by clicking this link.