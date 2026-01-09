'We don't get to hit a reset button' | Judge denies early release for John Carter in Katelyn Markham case

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Butler County judge denied John Carter's request for early release Friday, telling the man who admitted to killing his then-fiancée, Katelyn Markham, that serving half of his three-year sentence isn't enough.

"We don't get to hit a reset button. We don't get to undo what's been done. 'Boy, I'm a great guy other than that day that I killed someone,'" Judge Daniel Haughey said during the hearing.

Carter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in June 2024 and was sentenced to 36 months in jail — the maximum penalty for the charge. He was seeking early release based on good behavior in prison, with his defense calling him a model inmate.

Haughey rejected the motion, saying Carter's request suggested his return to family should be expedited in a case where he "forever destroyed the possibility of reunification for another family."

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser praised the judge's decision, calling it "an example of judicial excellence and consideration."

"He took into account everything that needed to be considered both by the public, by the prosecution, by the defense attorney, and by the defendant and all those in attendance on both sides of this case," Gmoser said. "We all agree that three years is not enough time, but it is the time that's available in a case that was largely circumstantial, where the elements of proof were very difficult and could have ultimately led to a different result."

Prosecutor wanted answers Carter never provided

Gmoser said he was disappointed Carter didn't explain why and how he killed Markham during Friday's hearing. When Carter pleaded guilty, his defense only said the killing happened "because of their relationship."

"What is left is an explanation of why in the hell he did this to this young lady and then never refused to tell why or how," Gmoser said. "The judge correctly considered that aspect of this case and made him once again accountable for that defect, for that absence in his allocution."

Gmoser discussed the disturbing details about the case, including that an expert anthropologist determined Markham's head had been removed from the location where her remains were found and later returned in a bag.

"That is bizarre behavior, that is unconscionable behavior, that is a psychologically warped individual that would be engaged in that behavior, in my opinion," Gmoser said.

He questioned whether Carter had helped dispose of the body.

"How the body ends up in Indiana. Did he do that with another? Which, I suspect, there was some other involvement," Gmoser said.

Despite a guilty plea, Carter claims he isn't the killer

Carter's attorney, Carl Lewis, defended his representation of Carter, saying he was following the law.

"This is not a show. It's not a charade. This is the law. There is a statute that allows for any eligible defendant to file for early release," Lewis said. "When I'm hired to do a job and to represent a client, I do them zealously, effectively and within the bounds of the law."

Karyn Winkler, Carter's mother, said she was devastated by Markham's death.

"They've been together six years. She spent a lot of time at my house. They moved up the street from my house so the kids could be closer together," Winkler said. "I said, 'I will make sure that Katelyn is safe whenever she's in my house.' And (Carter) said, 'At least we're on the same page.' I always kept an eye on him. But I adore Katelyn. I adore Katelyn, and I knew that they had a good relationship."

Though Lewis did not deny his guilt when making the case for Carter's early release, he shared an unexpected message on behalf of Carter and his family when speaking with reporters outside the courtroom.

"I have to say this, because I've been directed to do so by my client and his family, not withstanding this plea agreement, has nothing to offer to Mr. Gmoser, anyone, as to what happened to Katelyn Markham. He is devastated. He's asking them to go out and find the real person," Lewis said. "Whoa, what does that mean, right? You know, he's saying, hey, at the end of the day, he had to enter this plea because of the risk and the threats and the suggestion, but he stands by the fact that he did not cause this death."

Markham's parents were standing feet away from Lewis and Carter's mother, Karyn Winkler, as they spoke with reporters. They scoffed loudly when they heard the claim that Carter didn't kill their daughter.

"Yes, I'm so happy for the outcome. Happy with the outcome, but then to come out here and have to hear Mr. Lewis talk, hear John's mom talk, and the stuff they were saying, it's just. I'm shaking. I can't comprehend where their heads are at," Dave Markham said.

Dave Markham said he wasn't surprised Carter offered no new information during the hearing. He said he's relieved the court proceedings are finally over.

"Honestly, I didn't think I was going to learn anything new from John. I didn't think John would have it in him, the fact that he had no more to offer. That sounds about like John," Dave Markham said.

Gmoser said Carter now faces the court of public opinion.

"He is now faced with another court. He is now faced with the court of public opinion. At his young age, he will have to go forward with a public that has an elephant's memory, and they will continue to ask him, not if, but why," Gmoser said.

Gmoser said his door remains open if Carter ever wants to tell the truth.

"My door is always open. If he wants to come forth and speak with me truthfully, I will listen, and I will give an acknowledgment that he did come forward and speak if I can prove that he's telling me the truth," Gmoser said. "But on this proceeding, not in public opinion, but in the court of law. This case is over."

Court documents reveal prosecution's opposition

According to court documents filed in October 2025, prosecutors vigorously opposed Carter's early release request. In a memorandum, Gmoser argued that Carter had shown no remorse and refused to provide details about how and why he killed Markham.

"Following years of lies and denials, the Defendant appeared in Court on June 7, 2024. Under his signature, he entered a written plea of guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter with a complete written understanding that his guilty plea was a complete admission of guilt," Gmoser wrote.

Gmoser questioned when Carter would reveal what he did, how he did it and why he did it, writing: "The only logical reason for such silence is that the 'how' and 'why' are far worse than anyone may ever know."

Carter's motion cited prison behavior

Carter's defense motion, filed in October 2025, argued he was an "eligible offender" under Ohio law who had served more than a year in prison. The motion described Carter as a 37-year-old man with no prior criminal history who had been working as a "model inmate."

According to the motion, Carter was elevated to an "honor dormitory" at North Central Correctional Complex and worked as a Porter 7. He participated in mental health counseling, carpentry classes through Marion Tech, and worked as a mentor and tutor to other inmates.

Letters of support from prison staff described Carter as responsible, dedicated and committed to personal growth. The motion noted he had received no disciplinary sanctions while incarcerated.

Background of the case

Katelyn Markham was days away from her 22nd birthday when she vanished in August 2011 from her Fairfield townhouse. Her skeletal remains were found on April 7, 2013, in a remote wooded area in Indiana, about 30 miles from her home.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but the cause of death has not been determined.

Originally, prosecutors were pursuing two murder charges against Carter. One charge said he "purposefully" caused Markham's death, while the other said he caused her death as the "proximate result" of committing a felony of violence.

Carter's attorneys said by pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, he was admitting to accidentally causing Markham's death while committing a misdemeanor assault. The attorneys did not specify the type of misdemeanor assault.

A grand jury indicted Carter in March 2023 following a months-long review by investigators from the county prosecutor's office. He had been free on $1 million bond since his arraignment in April 2023.

During Carter's arraignment, Gmoser presented evidence that included documents found through a search warrant of Carter's home. The documents contained writings about killing and death.

"Deep down, I love her. You want to kill her, but I love her. She must die. I can't kill her. Yes, you can," one document read.

Another document read, "I slit your wrist with the key to your heart."

Gmoser referenced a forensic anthropology report that indicates there was sharp instrumental trauma to Markham's wrist. The documents found in Carter's home did not have dates on them.

While Markham was missing, Carter assisted police and volunteers with searches for years. In an August 2011 interview, he said he was "absolutely terrified" and hopeful Markham could "fight her way out" because "she's strong."

When asked about being interviewed by police that same month, Carter said he wasn't worried.

"I know that I'm more than cooperative and I will always be cooperative until we get Katelyn back," Carter said.

