Over-the-Rhine restaurant Nicola's no longer relocating, announces plan to stay in original building

CINCINNATI — A beloved restaurant in Over-the-Rhine said it will no longer relocate after previously announcing plans to move.

Nicola's, a decades-old Italian eatery, has been located at 1420 Sycamore St. for almost 30 years.

In March 2025, the restaurant announced on social media that it would be relocating to 127 West 4th St. in 2026.

"This next chapter is a chance to evolve while honoring the rich history that has made Nicola’s so special to so many," the post said.

But in a new social media post Friday, the restaurant said it will stay where it is.

According to the restaurant, the decision comes with "the thought of guests in mind as well as unexpected opportunities."

The post did not provide details on what those opportunities are, but said the restaurant is excited about what's unfolding behind the scenes.

"There are good things ahead, and we can’t wait to share more when the time is right," the post said.

Nicola's first opened in 1996 by owners Nicola and Maureen Pietoso. Their son, Christian Pietoso, now runs the restaurant as well as Via Vite at Fountain Square and Forno Osteria & Bar in Hyde Park.

Nicola's menu has a wide array of contemporary Italian food, including bread service, various salads and entrees, such as eggplant Parmesan, grilled octopus, lobster risotto and more. The restaurant also offers a Chef's Grand Tasting, where guests can enjoy a crafted five-course meal from the restaurant's corporate chef Adam Reed.

Outside of its food menu, Nicola's has an expansive wine list with more than 100 options, cocktails and more.

The restaurant concluded its statement by saying additional announcements are to come, encouraging customers to "stay tuned for what's next."