MSD: Last homes along Muddy Creek slated for demolition could be gone by fall

CINCINNATI — The third and possibly final round of homes along Muddy Creek Road slated for demolition could be gone by fall, the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati announced Wednesday.

Demolition will begin mid-July, MSD said, and the work should be complete by Fall 2023, "pending weather and field conditions."

The addresses lie along a stretch of Muddy Creek Road between Glenway Avenue and Westbourne Drive in both Cincinnati and Green Township.

In total, MSD bought 22 homes along that stretch and have so far demolished 13 of those. The final nine are to be leveled in this third round of demolition.

MSD said contractors will generally be working between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but some weekend work may be needed.

In 2021, MSD received a $4 million grant from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. That money, plus $570,000 from MSD in local cost share, was used to purchase all 22 properties.

The homes in question have been prone to flooding and sewer backup issues for years, prompting homeowners to voluntarily sell their properties to MSD.

MSD said those homes were constructed in the 1950s in the former creek bed, which was enclosed in a sewer. Making matters worse, an aged sewer pipe in Muddy Creek plagued residents in the area with smells and unwanted runoff in their yards.

In 2020, the Hamilton County Commission voted to approve the $9.9 million project Thursday, after years of stalemate with the City of Cincinnati and the Metropolitan Sewer District.

Hamilton County owns the sewer district, but the city manages it. For years, the two sides disagreed on how to fix the pipe.

After the homes are demolished, MSD will work to restore the area as a natural floodplain or stormwater management area, a process estimated to take about two years.