Emergency crews called to Zwanenberg Food Group in Green Township during overnight incident

CINCINNATI — At least one person is in the hospital after an incident at an industrial facility in Green Township.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday a medical helicopter arrived at Zwanenberg Food Group on Muddy Creek Road. It is unclear if anyone was flown to the hospital. A WCPO crew on the scene saw that one person was taken out of the facility on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

First responders did not say what happened.

The Zwanenberg Food Group has not commented on the situation.

The Zwanenberg Food Group was founded in 1875 and now has 12 production facilities located in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

According to its website, the company produces premium cooked ham, chili, luncheon meat, soups, stew, corned beef hash and pastas, among others.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Roebling Point Books and Coffee employee killed in hit-and-run

Explosion at plastics plant in NKY prompts hours-long shelter-in-place

I-275 east reopens after crash involving tanker truck