I-275 East closed at Kellogg Avenue due to crash involving tanker truck

CINCINNATI — I-275 East is closed at Kellogg Avenue due to a crash involving a tanker truck, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported a fire in the area. Fire officials said hazmat firefighters were able to stop a small leak of non-hazardous chemicals from the truck.

"We are working with a contractor to unload the rest of the product," the fire department said.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes while the road is shut down.

