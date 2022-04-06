Watch
I-275 East closed at Kellogg Avenue due to crash involving tanker truck

Posted at 4:04 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 16:25:31-04

CINCINNATI — I-275 East is closed at Kellogg Avenue due to a crash involving a tanker truck, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported a fire in the area. Fire officials said hazmat firefighters were able to stop a small leak of non-hazardous chemicals from the truck.

"We are working with a contractor to unload the rest of the product," the fire department said.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes while the road is shut down.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

