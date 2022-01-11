Kenton County dispatch confirms shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — First responders are on the scene of an explosion at a chemical plant in Fort Wright.

Kenton County dispatchers confirmed a message was sent asking anyone within one mile of Interplastic Corporation on Latonia Avenue to stay inside their residence until an all clear has been given. Multiple homes and businesses are within one mile of the plant.

Dispatchers said officers are in the area ensuring people are inside their homes. They could not provide additional details on the reported explosion.

Interplastic Corporation describes itself as a specialty chemical company focusing on the production and distribution of unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, gel coats, colorants and putties.

This is not the first shelter-in-place order in connection to the plant. Neighborhoods in the vicinity of Latonia Avenue were advised to stay inside after a cloud of white smoke was seen above the plant in March 2019. Covington fire officials said a pressure release valve failed or got stuck, causing the chemical leak.

