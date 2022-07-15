Great Parks Adventure Expo: Thousands of kids expected to participate this year

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Great Parks Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo is back this year.

The free, outdoor education event for kids is one of the largest in the Midwest.

Thousands of kids can enjoy hands-on activities, educational nature experiences and fun on the water at Winton Woods.

Activity areas at the Adventure Expo will be available from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday. The activities are free and no pre-registration is required, just walk up and enjoy.

Stations to keep kids busy include an inflatable maze, gaga ball games, a climbing wall and kids yoga.

Kids can walk the Winton Woods Harbor Loop Trail, learn about protecting wetlands, join a drum circle and learn about the care of farm animals with the Parky’s Farm staff.

Kids can also enjoy the lake with paddling raft rides and fishing.

When the kids need a break, check out the live entertainment including things like magic shows, acrobats, juggles, dance classes and putt-putt golf.

Dress for the weather, the Adventure Expo will take place rain or shine at Winton Woods Harbor. More information is available HERE.

READ MORE

Winton Woods 2023 cornerback Cameroun Calhoun verbally commits to UC

14 Great Outdoor Sports And Fitness Deals For Amazon Prime Day

Adults only outdoor movie screening series coming to downtown Cincinnati