Adults only outdoor movie screening series coming to downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Grab a blanket and your ID because a new adults only movie series is coming to Cincinnati.

NightLight 513 is Cincinnati's first outdoor movie series exclusively for those 21-years-old and up. The movie series — which will take place at P&G Pavilion at Sawyer Point in downtown Cincinnati — will host eight different movies over the course of the summer into fall that Cincinnatians can go to enjoy on various Thursday and Friday nights.

The movie series' website described the event as "a picnic at night to watch a movie with a ton of friends with beer, wine, food, live music — all under a summer night sky."

Here is NightLight 513's 2022 schedule:



Thursday, June 16 — The Breakfast Club

Thursday, June 30 — Mean Girls

Thursday, July 14 — Wedding Crashers

Thursday, July 28 — The Goonies

Friday, Aug. 12 — Fight Club

Friday, Sept. 16 — Bridesmaids

Friday, Sept. 23 — The Dark Knight

Friday, Oct. 14 — Hocus Pocus

Other than the movie showing, the series will offer local food trucks, craft beer and wine. Each NightLight event will offer eight to 10 different options of food trucks, as well a featured brewery. There will also be a pre-movie DJ to "set the vibe before each movie," per the series' website.

For those that want to go a screening, tickets are available both online prior and at the gate, but the event may sell out in advance because tickets are limited, so it's best to secure your tickets early before they run out. Also, both early entry and general admission tickets are available. Once you arrive at the screening, it's first-come-first-serve seating for the film of the night.

For each showing, early entry opens at 6:45 p.m. as the food trucks and bar open as well. From there, general admission gates open at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin at sundown, which is roughly around 9 p.m. and those attending have until 10:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. each screening to fill up on food and beverages before the night closes out at 11 p.m.

Because this is an outdoor event, obviously weather is always a concern. NightLight is a rain or shine event unless weather is inclement so be prepared to check forecasts before you head out for the screening of your choosing.

For those interested in any of the screenings, tickets are on sale here. General admission is $9.99 per ticket and early entry is $14.99 per ticket.