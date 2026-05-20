'I was stunned' | Golf Manor council votes down mayor’s pick for police chief despite community support

GOLF MANOR, Ohio — Tension is brewing in the Village of Golf Manor after a majority of village council members voted against the mayor's pick for the next police chief.

After the village's previous police chief, Christopher Campbell, retired at the end of 2025, village leaders began searching for his replacement.

Mayor Stefan Densmore said multiple people were interviewed over a months-long process. Four candidates were ultimately interviewed by a panel from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police. The panel later told Densmore who they thought the top two candidates were.

Included in the top two was the village's interim police chief, Ryland Reed. In March, Densmore made the decision to appoint Reed as chief.

However, that decision requires confirmation by the village council.

During a special council meeting last week, despite dozens of residents showing up to voice support for Reed, three of the five present village council members voted against Reed's appointment.

WATCH: Residents voice frustration, confusion over council's decision not to appoint Reed as chief:

Golf Manor residents frustrated after village council rejects police chief pick

Resident Rachel LaLesnel said she and others in the room were caught off guard by the decision.

"People were very upset," LaLesnel said.

LaLesnel said the three council members who voted against Reed's appointment did not give specific reasons for their decision.

“They aren’t being transparent as to why they don’t feel he would be a good police chief," LaLesnel said.

LaLesnel said it wasn't just residents voicing support for Reed at the meeting, but current police officers and former village leaders as well.

Reed is a familiar face in the community. He joined the police department in 2017 and became a captain in 2023.

Reed has been serving as interim police chief since Campbell's retirement.

Resident Diane Gaither-Thompson said Reed is someone the community trusts.

“He has demonstrated that he’s committed to this neighborhood," Gaither-Thompson said.

She spoke in support of Reed at the special meeting and expected him to become the new chief.

"I was stunned," Gaither-Thompson said. "I couldn't believe that they had made such a foolish, non-decision."

She said she's frustrated that village council members seemingly voted against what many residents wanted.

“I think we were heard and overlooked," Gaither-Thompson said. "I think that our opinions didn’t matter.”

She said she feels residents deserve to learn specifics about why Reed wasn't appointed.

“I just am very, very uncomfortable with how this process played out," Gaither-Thompson said.

We reached out to the council members who voted against Reed's appointment multiple times to get more details about their decision. None of them responded.

We did speak to Densmore about the vote.

Densmore said he wasn't surprised by the vote, adding that he believes some members of council didn't like who he appointed.

As for what's next, Densmore said there is a possibility the decision will be reconsidered by council. He said Reed will continue to work as interim chief in the meantime.