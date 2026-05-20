Newport Aquarium to host new after-hours, 21+ event series 'FISH + SIPS'

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport Aquarium-goers will have a new event series to attend — but these events require you to leave the kiddos at home.

"FISH + SIPS" is the aquarium's new after-hours series for those 21 and older. Each FISH + SIPS event will feature three hours of aquarium access, three drink tickets, snacks and a variety of animal encounters.

The event series kicks off Friday, June 5, from 7:30-11 p.m. with "Retro Night." Attendees are encouraged to grab their scrunchies, bleach some frosted tips and don their best '80s and '90s looks while they wander the aquarium and dance at a silent disco. There will also be a themed cocktail, beer, wine and a full bar.

Following Retro Night, the aquarium will host a summer luau on Friday, Aug. 14.

"This is the aquarium like you've never seen it before: no strollers, no crowds, no rush," said Rebecca Foster, vice president and executive director of Newport Aquarium. "FISH + SIPS is our chance to welcome a whole new audience and give our longtime fans a reason to come back after dark."

Each late-night event will be ticketed, with tickets required to be purchased in advance.

Tickets are $69.99 per person. Aquarium members can also save on admission to FISH + SIPS. Silver members can get a 10% discount, gold and annual passholders can get a 15% discount and platinum members can get a 20% discount.

Alongside the announcement for FISH + SIPS, the aquarium also announced that the mermaids will be taking over the Coral Reef Tunnel beginning May 23. The free, family-friendly event will run through Sunday, June 21.

To learn more about the Newport Aquarium's new FISH + SIPS event series, click here.