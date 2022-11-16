CPS: Additional security at Withrow High School after 'swatting incident'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police gave the "all clear" at Withrow High School after yet another false active shooter report at a Tri-State School.

Shortly after 8 a.m. a 911 caller claimed there was an active shooter at the high school, CPD said. Shortly after officers responded to the scene, they determined there was no active shooter and that the 911 caller was reporting a fake threat.

According to CPD, investigators are working to locate the source of that 911 call.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Withrow will have additional security throughout the day," Cincinnati Public Schools said in a press release. "Any student who is creating and or sharing these threats in an effort to disrupt our learning day will face severe consequences."

This is the third false threat report at a CPS school in the past seven days.

Last Wednesday, Gamble Montessori High School was placed under a "lockout" as Cincinnati police investigated a school threat. That same day, Shroder High School was dealing with a "swatting situation."

On Friday, two CPS students were arrested after making the false threats, police said.

In the past three months, there have been nearly 12 threats made at various schools across the Tri-State, including an incident at Turpin High School where a student was charged after allegedly threatening to shoot students and blow up a bus.

Princeton High School was among several Ohio schools targeted by a national active shooter hoax in September. Police received a 911 call claiming there was an active shooter inside the school with 10 people injured. When police responded, they deemed the call a hoax.

Schools in Dayton, Springfield, Newark, Toledo and the Cleveland area all received 911 calls about possible active shooters as well, which were deemed hoaxes. WCPO affiliates in Colorado, Missouri and more also reported similar swatting situations.

Since the start of the 2022 school year, there have been more than a dozen threats made against districts, schools, teachers or students across the Tri-State.

