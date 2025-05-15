'An act of bravery' | Mother recounts moments leading up to fatal shooting of her son in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A heartbroken mother is sharing the details surrounding the final moments of her son's life. Jaeden Smith, 18, was shot and killed May 4 in Forest Park.

"My youngest came in screaming, red in the face," the 18-year-old's mother told WCPO Thursday. "When he came in, he said, 'Jaeden's shot, he's shot, he's dying — call 911.'"

Smith’s mom asked to remain anonymous because of safety, but said her son acted selflessly in the moments before his death.

She said it all started when her 7-year-old son told her another child living nearby was bullying him, something she said had been an ongoing problem.

"Considering that this was an act of bravery, him standing up for his little brother," the mother said."It was just a smooth, 'Hey, can we talk about your child doing this to my little brother,' and it turned deadly."

Officials said Smith and his brother knocked on Domynic Elahee's door to speak about the incident. According to the indictment, Elahee's 10-year-old daughter answered the door, and Elahee shot Jaeden in front of the children.

In court Thursday, prosecutors described the shooting.

"He comes out of the bedroom and shoots the victim through, not even an all-the-way open door, from across the room," prosecutors said.

You can watch 18-year-old Jaeden Smith's mother recount the moments her son was shot below:

Mother of murdered 18-year-old says son was protecting his little brother when he was shot

Elahee is charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of felonious assault.

And on Thursday, a judge denied his request to lower his $1 million bond. Elahee will remain in jail as one mother prepares to bury her son and honor his memory.

"It's a pain you can't describe unless it happens to you," she said. "Jaeden was so funny, and he loved to be around his family."

Throughout her conversation with WCPO, Smith's mother spoke about the strength she needed to support her grieving family and her surviving child.

"I have to be (strong) because I have one that I have to look for," she said. "I can't show my son that. He's going to worry, he's going to worry what's wrong with me, somebody got to be in front of him."

There is a GoFundMe for Smith's funeral arrangements. His mother told WCPO the family will keep the services private.