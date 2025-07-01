First look at Cincinnati Museum Center as Hall of Justice in upcoming 'Superman' film

CINCINNATI — It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the Cincinnati Museum Center as the Hall of Justice in the upcoming "Superman" film!

We've known for more than a year that the Queen City would be featured in the latest DC Studios movie, but now we're getting a first look at how they've transformed (or ... not really transformed) Union Terminal into the fictional headquarters for the Justice League.

Toyota USA shared the first look at the Hall of Justice during an interview with actress Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in the film. In the scene, Lane appears to be walking to her car (a Toyota bZ) in front of the building. You can watch it below:

Thankfully, the visuals should please hardcore comic book fans. Cincinnati Museum Center notes that "Superman" artist Al Gumer drew the Hall of Justice to have the same facade as Union Terminal.

While much of "Superman" was shot in Cleveland, the character's birthplace, filming was also done at the Lytle Tunnel last year. In total, "Superman" nabbed more than $11 million for production in the two cities, the Ohio Department of Development announced in 2024.

We have yet to see any teasers showing the tunnel, but we'll be on the lookout. You can play "I Spy" for yourself when "Superman" comes to theaters July 11.

