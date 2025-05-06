Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old has died after being shot in Forest Park, according to the Forest Park Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of Northland Boulevard on Monday just after 6 p.m.

Lt. Adam Pape with the Forest Park Police Department said in a press release that when officers arrived, they found Jaeden Smith, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Smith was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Pape said Smith was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital.

According to the release, Forest Park police arrested Domynic Elahee, 38, and charged him with the murder of Smith.

Elahee was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Pape said in the release that no other suspects were involved in the shooting.