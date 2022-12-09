17-year-old shot inside home in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A 17-year-old was transported to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Forest Park, Forest Park police said.

Around 7:52 p.m., Forest Park police responded to a report of someone shot along Fairborn Road.

There, officers found a 17-year-old inside a residence that had been shot in the chest.

The juvenile was transported to UC Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Forest Park police did not say if they've arrested anyone for the shooting or if they have any suspects.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to call the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

