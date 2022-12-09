ATF offering $10k reward after shots fired into assistant prosecutor's house

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to identifying who fired shots into a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor's house in November.

On Nov. 17, at around 11:55 p.m., Green Township police were called to a report of shots fired into a residence; they determined the home belonged to the assistant prosecutor.

Police said they suspect the shooting was retaliation for recent court proceedings.

Initially, on Nov. 23, ATF officials announced they would offer a $5,000 reward for information connected to the case. They announced on Thursday they were doubling that amount as part of their efforts to find the shooter.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact ATF at 1.888.ATF.TIPS, or they can send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.