Former ICE officer charged with sexually abusing victims under his supervision

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A former ICE deportation officer was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting multiple women under his supervision, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release.

Andrew Golobic, 51, is charged with sex trafficking by means of force, fraud or coercion, depriving individuals of their civil rights while acting under color of law, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a federal investigation.

According to court documents, Golobic sexually assaulted at least two women under his supervision in the U.S. Immigrants and Customs Enforcement Alternatives to Deportation program (ATD). According to the DOJ, ATD gives certain asylum seekers and other immigrants the opportunity to remain in their communities while their immigration cases are pending as long as they don't pose a risk to public safety.

Golobic was assigned to supervise immigrants with vulnerable backgrounds including those fleeing violence, exploitation and sexual assault, according to court documents.

As part of his position in law enforcement, he had the ability to decide the type of monitoring, frequency of reporting and level of supervision those under his care received, investigators said. He also had the authority to recommend the deportation of those under his supervision.

He was employed as a deportation officer with ICE from 2006-2020 and was assigned to the ICE office in Blue Ash, Ohio. According to court documents, he worked in the ATD program from 2015-2020.

Federal authorities are asking that anyone with information concerning the allegations against former ICE officer Andrew Golobic call the dedicated tip line at 513-979-8353 or email ICEOfficerComplaints@fbi.gov.

If you believe you are a victim of Golobic's alleged conduct, you are asked to contact the FBI.

If convicted, Golobic could face life in prison.

Editor's note: In accordance with our mug shot policy, WCPO is choosing to show Golobic's mug shot because the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department has said they suspect there could be more victims out there.

