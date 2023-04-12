Dog Days at School: Tri-State police K-9s take critical training course on dangerous suspect takedowns

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — School was in session for some four-legged students Monday as more than a dozen police dogs from across the Tri-State embarked on a critical training course to better protect the community.

Fifteen K-9 teams took over the former Brent Elementary School in Finneytown for day one of Spike's K-9 Decoy School.

The three-day program focuses on helping both dogs and handlers increase their chances of safely apprehending dangerous suspects out on the streets.

Teams in attendance were from Cincinnati, Forest Park, Blue Ash, Amberly Village, Green Township and Mariemont police departments, among others.

"We want to make sure the dogs learn really good skills," said K-9 trainer and instructor Armin Winkler. "The dog needs to be clearheaded and we need to be able to target him, we need to be able to make sure that we can read him and understand him and make sure that he only focuses on the target that he's supposed to focus on so that there's nobody else in peril."

The training is facilitated by the national nonprofit Spike's K9 Fund.

The organization was founded in 2014 by James Hatch, a retired Navy Seal Special Warfare Operator. His service ended abruptly when he was critically wounded on a mission to rescue Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who disappeared from his post in Afghanistan in 2009. Hatch's life was saved by a service dog named Remco, who lost his own.

Hatch named his organization after his personal service dog, Spike, dedicating his new mission in life to the training and protection of working dogs across the United States.

In addition to offering Spike's K-9 School for free to participating handlers and departments, the nonprofit also provides protective vests, equipment and medical cost assistance.

"It's always important to train, to be prepared for the worst day possible," CEO Emily Grey said. "A lot of the dogs here, they already know what to do; they're familiar with the equipment. We're just helping them hone in on their skills and improve that."

Pretty sure my day at work was cooler than yours. Why more than a dozen Tri-State working dogs are embarking on some special training. Thanks @Spikesk9fund for letting me share this canine curriculum.

It was Officer Andrea Alt's first time taking the course with her partner K-9 Creed. The duo has been protecting the streets of Amberly Village together since 2016.

For Alt, a dual-purpose K-9 like Creed that sniffs out narcotics and human odor, is more than a police dog.

"You don't think you can establish a bond with an animal the way you can," she said. "All of a sudden he's like your lifelong partner you do everything with."

Taking down dangerous suspects is no easy task and Alt said the apprehension training is vital to help her keep herself and Creed safe.

"We're here to help us help them," Alt said. "We know how it is to be a safety point because if you're gonna get her and we're going to in return hurt the dogs and that's what we try to prevent."

That training will in turn keep the community safer, Winkler said. When a K-9 team is in control of a situation, the chances of injury to them or a suspect lower significantly.

"We want to make sure that the dogs trust the handler and the dogs develop to the point where the handlers can trust the dogs. Always be very empathetic," said Winkler. "The animal never willfully makes a mistake — it's always because he doesn't understand to do it right. The animal needs a partner, not a drill sergeant."