Police: 18-year-old charged in September murder of 19-year-old behind shopping plaza

A 19-year-old was found dead in the back parking lot of a Fairfield shopping plaza, investigators said. On Thursday shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting and an armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road and McGreevy Drive. When police arrived, they found the body of a 19-year-old inside a vehicle that had crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot behind the Goodwill and the Big Lots at 4605 Dixie Highway.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Nov 15, 2023
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the September 2023 murder of a 19-year-old man in Fairfield, Fairfield police said.

Zakariya K. Davis was arrested Nov. 15 for the Sept. 7 death of Cameron J. Duskin. Davis has been indicted with murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault for his involvement in Duskin's death.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting and armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road and McGreevy Road.

When police arrived, they found Duskin's body inside a vehicle that had crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot behind the Goodwill and the Big Lots at 4605 Dixie Highway.

Davis was taken into custody and is being held at the Kenton County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

Fairfield police arrested Davis alongside the help of the U.S. Marshal's Regional Task Force, Kenton County Regional SWAT and the Elsmere Police Department.

