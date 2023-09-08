Police: 19-year-old found dead behind Fairfield shopping plaza

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 19-year-old was found dead in the back parking lot of a Fairfield shopping plaza, investigators said.

On Thursday shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting and an armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road and McGreevy Drive.

When police arrived, they found the body of a 19-year-old inside a vehicle that had crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot behind the Goodwill and the Big Lots at 4605 Dixie Highway.

Fairfield police said the circumstances surrounding the man's death are still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday by the Butler County Coroner's Office, investigators said.

Police have not said if they have any suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201.