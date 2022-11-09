Police: Fairfax Walmart employee abducted, car stolen, suspects on the loose

FAIRFAX, Ohio — Police are searching for two people they say are involved in the abduction of a Fairfax Walmart employee.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in the 4400 block of Red Bank Road for the report of a possible abduction.

When they arrived, they were told by employees that two of their coworkers were approached at gunpoint by a person dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask, the Village of Fairfax Police Department said in a press release.

According to investigators, one of the victims was able to escape and flee the scene in their own vehicle. The other victim was forced into the suspect's vehicle. Police said a second suspect then entered the victim's vehicle before both fled the scene.

Cincinnati police found the victim in the area of West Fork Road and Colerain Avenue. Investigators said the victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 2400 block of Mustang Drive. He suffered a minor injury to his face after one of the suspects allegedly hit him with a gun.

The suspect's vehicle was located but police are still searching for the victim's stolen vehicle, a gray 2003 Infiniti.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

