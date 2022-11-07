UK student assault video: Tri-State woman arrested after racist, intoxicated attack on dorm desk clerk

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Fort Mitchell woman is facing criminal charges after she was caught on camera calling a University of Kentucky student employee a racial slur while allegedly assaulting her and other students.

Sophia Rosing, also a UK student, was attempting to enter Boyd's Hall around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Kylah Spring was working an overnight shift at the front desk of the residence hall when she said she saw an intoxicated woman attempting to enter the building around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

"She did not look like a resident, so I did not open the door but when she came in, she stumbled across the front desk into the elevator and she started talking to the elevator," Spring said in a YouTube video posted by the Kentucky Kernel.

Spring said because of her job, she is required to call a resident advisor (RA) so that they can check on the well-being of the intoxicated person and write a report to document the situation.

While waiting for an RA to respond, Rosing allegedly became combative.

"You're a n***** and you're a b****," Rosing said while Spring attempted to keep her from entering the dorm's elevators.

UK police were called to the dorm and arrested Rosing. She allegedly also tried punching the officer who was trying to arrest her.

While being handcuffed, Rosing can be heard singing the n-word.

Rosing was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and is facing several charges, including two counts of assault, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

The video was originally posted to the social media app, TikTok, by the victim. It has since been deleted but has been reuploaded to other social media sites.

WATCH: ABC 36 has obtained the video of a UK student being physically and verbally assaulted Saturday night by another student, Sophia Rosing.

The 10 minute long video has been shortened, all racial slurs and derogatory language censored. FULL STORY: https://t.co/zBWdhRbU6y pic.twitter.com/1Z7eAMTqG5 — ABC 36 News (@ABC36News) November 7, 2022

According to the public parts of a Facebook profile, Rosing graduated from Beechwood High School in 2019.

The University of Kentucky said it is investigating the incident.

"We condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstances," the university said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our community has been and will continue to be our top priority."

The university said it is conducting an immediate review and have reached out to the student victim to offer support.

UK President Eli Capilouto also released a statement Sunday saying the student worker "acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion."

Read the full statement from President Capilouto here.

