Police: 64-year-old woman found dead in Fairfax home; death investigated as suspicious

FAIRFAX, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman was found dead in a Fairfax home, and police said the death is being investigated as suspicious.

According to the Fairfax Police Department, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive woman in the 3900 block of Germania Street at about noon Sunday.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found 64-year-old Sheila Tenpenny, who had died. Police said Tenpenny's death was suspicious in nature.

Police asked the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification (BCI&I) to assist in the investigation.

Fairfax Chief of Police Col. Jeffrey W Bronson said in a press release family, friends, neighbors and the entire Village of Fairfax are mourning Tenpenny's death as she was a long-time resident of the community.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area who may have caught video during the overnight hours of Saturday, Feb. 1 to contact the Fairfax Police Department.

