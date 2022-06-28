MENDON, Mo. — Three people are dead after an Amtrak train heading to Chicago crashed into a dump truck at an uncontrolled crossing in north-central Missouri.

Officials said there were more than 200 passengers on the train, including a group from Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Reading. In a Facebook post, the church said a group was on the Amtrak train following a mission trip to Tohatchi, New Mexico.

"Thankfully, they were only shook up a bit and nobody was seriously injured," the church said. "Please pray for them as they try and make their way safely home."

In an update more than one hour later, the church said four parishioners were taken to the hospital to be checked for concussions or other injuries.

"We are OK," the church said. "Lots of sore backs and necks, but we all have our lives. People we met on the train are not OK. Please pray for everyone involved."

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B spokesperson Corp. Justin Dunn said a call to dispatch came in at 12:43 p.m. and first responders arrived by 1:02 p.m.

Seven cars derailed. Two people riding the train died, as well as the driver of the dump truck. Many more were injured. The crossing did not have arms or signals.

First-responders from multiple surrounding counties responded, making multiple trips to hospitals with injured people.

