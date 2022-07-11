HAMILTON, Ohio — CSX officials say a train that has been blocking crossings at Belle and Laurel avenues in Hamilton for most of Monday has not moved since being stopped early in the morning because “the train crew reached the maximum hours of service allowed under federal law, thus requiring a new crew to be brought in to operate the train.”

The information regarding the train crew was released around 1 p.m. Monday, several hours after local officials reported it was a mechanical issue that caused the train to stop.

The company’s media team released a statement, stating, “CSX strives to be a good neighbor in communities where we operate.”

The statement further reads: “We expect the train to be moving within the next couple of hours. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused Hamilton residents. Our goal is to safely and efficiently move freight for our customers while working to limit the impact of our operations on motorists, pedestrians, and surrounding communities.”

This is the third issue with a CSX train in the past six weeks.

Last week, a southbound CSX freight train experienced a broken wheel while in transit and blocked several intersections in the downtown Hamilton area for several hours. On the morning of May 27, a train derailment at Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton led to the closures of a number of area streets and railroad crossings but all were reopened that afternoon.