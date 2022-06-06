Watch
Police: 1 dead after being hit by train in Middletown

Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 06, 2022
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning in Middletown, police said.

According to investigators, around 8 a.m. officers were dispatched to the railroad tracks near the intersection of Waneta Avenue and Yankee Avenue for the report of a person struck by a train.

When they arrived, they discovered a dead body near the tracks.

Police have not released any information about the victim and have not said if they know what led up to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

