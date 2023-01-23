Man shot to death in Elmwood Place early Saturday morning

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — A man was found shot to death on Vine Street in Elmwood Place in the early morning hours Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, police found 36-year-old Ross Hudson dead from a gunshot wound in his head at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

That morning, St. Bernard police were providing patrol services when they responded to a report of a person shot. Ultimately, St. Bernard police requested that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office respond to handle the investigation.

In April 2022, the Elmwood Place Police Department was down to just two full-time officers; that situation worsened in December, when interim police chief Kevin Kelsey resigned, leaving the department with just one full-time officer to serve the village.

The HCSO did not release any information on a possible suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on Hudson's death can call the HCSO tip line at 513.586.5533 or Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.