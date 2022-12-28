Elmwood Place's interim police chief resigns months after department was down to 2 officers

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Elmwood Place's interim police chief has resigned, the village's mayor said Tuesday.

"As of this afternoon interim chief Kevin Kelsey did give his verbal resignation," Mayor Ron Spears said. "As a village we will step back and reevaluate the direction and leadership of our police department."

Kelsey, employed since 2020, was one of the department's two full-time officers when he was named interim chief in April. Former Chief Eric Bartlet resigned and another officer quit before their shift that month.

In his resignation letter to the village in April, Bartlet wrote in part: "The hard truths are staring at us. The desire to enter law enforcement, the evaporation of the hiring pool, and decision we as a Village have made sustaining a police department almost an impossibility. Departments of which pay substantially into the 80s and 90-thousands are having a tough time. If we do not rethink things and make changes of which need to be made our police department will disappear."

After the resignations, Kelsey and the only other remaining officer spoke about their concerns over scanners, discussing how they need to "pick and choose (their) battles wisely" without anyone to report to.

Spears said that as the village reevaluates its police department, village officials will work with the county and neighboring communities to ensure there is a police presence in Elmwood Place.

