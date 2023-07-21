Body cam: Off-duty Elmwood Place police officer arrested for OVI, found asleep behind the wheel

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Body camera footage shows an off-duty Elmwood Place police officer arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Anthony Armbruster, 28, was arrested after St. Bernard police found him asleep behind the wheel on Township Avenue at around 4 a.m. Friday, July 14. Officers said they smelled an odor, and video shows Armbruster tell officers he had been drinking.

"Have you had anything to drink?" one officer asks.

"Yes," Armbruster responds.

"How much?" the officer asks.

"A couple," Armbruster said.

In the video, it appears the St. Bernard officers who responded to the scene know the Elmwood Place officer, with one officer telling another, "It's Armbruster."

Armbruster tells officers he was not going to work, but mentions that he has court "in like five hours."

According to court documents, Armbruster did not take a breathalyzer test, but did go through a field sobriety test. He was arrested and his license was suspended.

WCPO has reached out to the Elmwood Place Police Department for information on his employment status.

READ MORE

Body cam: Milford police officer charged with OVI after leaving bachelor party

FOP: Investigation 'exonerates' CPD captain accused of derogatory comments, threats

Cincinnati police officer arrested, charged with OVI after failing field sobriety test