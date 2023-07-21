Watch Now
Body cam: Off-duty Elmwood Place police officer arrested for OVI, found asleep behind the wheel

Anthony Armbruster, 28, was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired after Saint Bernard police found him asleep behind the wheel at around 4 a.m. Friday, July 14.
Posted at 11:41 PM, Jul 20, 2023
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Body camera footage shows an off-duty Elmwood Place police officer arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Anthony Armbruster, 28, was arrested after St. Bernard police found him asleep behind the wheel on Township Avenue at around 4 a.m. Friday, July 14. Officers said they smelled an odor, and video shows Armbruster tell officers he had been drinking.

"Have you had anything to drink?" one officer asks.

"Yes," Armbruster responds.

"How much?" the officer asks.

"A couple," Armbruster said.

In the video, it appears the St. Bernard officers who responded to the scene know the Elmwood Place officer, with one officer telling another, "It's Armbruster."

Armbruster tells officers he was not going to work, but mentions that he has court "in like five hours."

According to court documents, Armbruster did not take a breathalyzer test, but did go through a field sobriety test. He was arrested and his license was suspended.

WCPO has reached out to the Elmwood Place Police Department for information on his employment status.

