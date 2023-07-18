FOP: Investigation 'exonerates' CPD captain accused of derogatory comments, threats

CINCINNATI — An internal investigation looking into a complaint filed against Cincinnati Police Captain Danita Pettis "exonerates Captain Pettis of misconduct and alleged violations," according to a press release.

The press release says Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Dan Hils will speak about the investigation at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. During that press conference, the full internal report will be released.

Pettis was been reassigned to CPD's records section while human resources investigated a third-party audio recording of a telephone conversation. During the conversation, Pettis, who is also the president of the Sentinal Police Association, allegedly made "derogatory comments and threatens workplace hostility" toward another officer.

In the end, the press release says the report fully exonerated Pettis.

"The evidence does not support that Captain Pettis threatened workplace hostility or carried out any type of action that would be seen as workplace hostility or retaliation," the press release claims the report says.

The complaint filed against Pettis was made as she was being considered, among other candidates, for the open position of assistant chief with the Cincinnati Police Department. When the investigation into the complaint was launched, the city paused the selection process for the position until the final report was issued.

According to the press release, Pettis will now continue in the selection process for assistant chief.

Pettis has been a member of the Cincinnati Police Department for 24 years, serving a variety of roles. She is also only the second Black woman in 164 years to be promoted to the role of captain within CPD.