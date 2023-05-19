Milford officer charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

UNION TWP., Ohio — A Milford police officer faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a traffic stop on I-275 near Union Township, according to court documents.

Tanner Williams was pulled over by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on April 28 at around 11:38 p.m. He was also cited for driving in marked lanes, according to the ticket written for him at the time of the traffic stop.

Milford Police Chief Janey Mills said Williams is currently an officer with the Milford Police Department. Mills said the department will conduct an internal investigation when the criminal case is resolved, but Williams "is currently assigned to desk duty," Mill said.

Court documents do not say whether Williams was believed to be under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Williams entered a plea of not guilty on May 19 and is scheduled to return to court on May 23 for a plea or trial setting.