District: Winton Woods student arrested for bringing gun to school

CINCINNATI — A Winton Woods City School District student was arrested Wednesday for bringing a gun to school, the district said in a letter to parents.

Around 10:45 a.m., the district said administration was made aware that a student was possibly in possession of a gun on school premises Tuesday. The student was en route to the Greenhills Community Building for an afternoon session of Winton Woods Alternative School when the administration learned of this.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Greenhills police said officers questioned the 16-year-old student at the community building and found the student had a 9 millimeter handgun with them. The gun was secured, and officers arrested the student, police said.

It's unclear if the student explained why they had the gun or if they had plans to use it. The school district did call it an "isolated incident."

"All students and staff are safe with no further incidents to report at this time," the district said. "This conduct represents a significant violation of the student code of conduct as well as state and federal law."

Police said the teen is charged with two counts of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and one count of inducing panic. They've been transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The district said disciplinary action will also be taken against the student.

"We are thankful to our student and parent who saw something and said something," the district said. "We are equally grateful for the swift response from staff and law enforcement."

Greenhills Police Chief Jim Howarth said the "swift action" by school administration and officers helped ensure the school community's safety.

"We take these incidents very seriously, and our department will continue to work closely with school officials to maintain a safe environment for all students and staff," he said.

The Winton Woods student is the third Tri-State student facing charges Wednesday surrounding school safety.

A Walnut Hills High School student was arrested Wednesday morning for making online threats toward the school.

A fifth grader in Northern Kentucky is also facing charges after social media threats were made toward Summit View Academy in Independence.