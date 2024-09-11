School: Walnut Hills student arrested for social media threat made against school

CINCINNATI — A Walnut Hills High School student was arrested Wednesday after making threats toward the school, the school announced in a letter to staff and families.

Walnut Hills said police notified the school about a threat made against the school on social media.

"Police arrested the student prior to arrival," the school said. "We appreciate the swift response from police to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

Walnut Hills did not say what the nature of the threat was.

The student is facing discipline from the Cincinnati Public Schools Code of Conduct, the school said. The student could face suspension, expulsion and criminal charges outside of the school.

"Real or false threats spread fear among school communities, disrupt learning environments and result in the same severe consequences," the school said. "We take all threats seriously, and immediately report incidents to the Cincinnati Police Department for investigation and continued support."

The school is also asking parents to speak to their children about the severity of making any threats to the school community, as well as monitoring their social media and checking their backpacks daily.

"As always, if you become aware of a potentially dangerous situation, please report it to school officials and/or CPD immediately," the school said.

While Walnut Hills didn't shut down Wednesday, two other schools in the Tri-State were also affected by online threats.

Summit View Academy in Northern Kentucky had an increased police presence Wednesday after a fifth grade student with no ties to the school made threats on social media. That child is being charged with terroristic threatening, Independence police said.

Monroe Local Schools canceled classes at all schools Wednesday "due to a safety concern," according to the district's website. Monroe police officer Josh King told the Journal-News the district and police are working to “dispel a rumor” after someone “said something.” He said the person did not make a threat.