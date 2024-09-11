Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyIndependence

Actions

Increased police presence at Kenton County school after 1 charged for making online threat

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — There will be an increased police presence at Summit View Academy on Wednesday after an online threat circulating on social media led to charges filed against one person.

According to a message sent by Principal Jason Loreaux to parents, the social media message shared by students advised everyone to stay home from Summit View Academy on Wednesday because "the school is next."

Loreaux wrote that Independence police discovered the person who made the original post, and that person has been charged. The message to parents did not clarify any details about that person or their connection to the school.

The increased police presence on campus is "out of an abundance of caution," Loreaux wrote.

He also advised parents speak with their children about reporting information they see on social media to adults.

"Many of these posts have been reposted by students," wrote Loreaux. "Please discuss with your child the importance of being a responsible digital citizen and reporting this information to adults."

The district did not identify the person it said was responsible for the social media post.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
Monroe Local School District closed Wednesday 'due to a safety concern' Hamilton Co. to buy former Mercy Health building, will sell some county offices NKY leaders look for ways to curb vaping, including safe disposal bins

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money