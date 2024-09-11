Increased police presence at Kenton County school after 1 charged for making online threat

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — There will be an increased police presence at Summit View Academy on Wednesday after an online threat circulating on social media led to charges filed against one person.

According to a message sent by Principal Jason Loreaux to parents, the social media message shared by students advised everyone to stay home from Summit View Academy on Wednesday because "the school is next."

Loreaux wrote that Independence police discovered the person who made the original post, and that person has been charged. The message to parents did not clarify any details about that person or their connection to the school.

The increased police presence on campus is "out of an abundance of caution," Loreaux wrote.

He also advised parents speak with their children about reporting information they see on social media to adults.

"Many of these posts have been reposted by students," wrote Loreaux. "Please discuss with your child the importance of being a responsible digital citizen and reporting this information to adults."

The district did not identify the person it said was responsible for the social media post.