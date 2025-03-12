Dogs responsible for Colerain Township attack to be removed from neighborhood, officials call for law reform

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Days after two dogs mauled a Colerain Township woman, the Hamilton County Dog Warden is calling for changes to local laws.

Dog Warden Beth Ward spoke about the attack that left Emily Rentschler's arms in casts during a Hamilton County Commissioners meeting, answering the community's concerns about how the dogs remained just a few doors down from Rentschler's home.

"We have already deemed the dogs as vicious," Ward said.

But currently, the law requires that a dog be placed on a 10-day quarantine after it attacks someone.

We spoke with Rentschler, her neighbors and the Colerain Township police chief just one day earlier. They all expressed concerns about the dogs remaining in the area.

"I would like to see there is some sort of change when we have a situation like this," Cordie said at the time. "That the dog is removed for the safety of not only the victim and the community but also the homeowners."

Ward said Tuesday the dogs were locked in cages and could not come out unless they are using the restroom. Ward said officials spoke with the dog's owners and evaluated their home, deciding "it was appropriate to quarantine them at home."

Carrie Davis, Rentschler's mom and the facilitator for the Colerain Council of Neighborhoods, filed a lawsuit trying to get the dogs removed from the property.

On Tuesday evening, before the Colerain Trustee's meeting, Trustee President Cathy Ulrich told us that the dogs would be moved off the property.

"We just got an email from the dog warden that the dogs are going to continue their quarantine with them," said Ulrich. "They will be picked up later tonight.”

A few dozen residents also showed up to Tuesday's meeting to express concerns for their safety.

We asked Davis how she felt after hearing they would be moved.

"I think it’s wonderful, I think the county commissioners stood up for the residents of Colerain and put significant pressure on them. I think filing the lawsuit alleging dereliction of duty by the dog warden assisted them," said Davis.

Davis added that her daughter is recovering well, but she wishes someone would take responsibility.

“The community, and my daughter, my grandchildren have been caught in the middle of everybody pointing fingers instead of somebody holding a finger up and saying I’ll take care of you,” said Davis.

Ulrich said, unfortunately, there is nothing the township can do in these situations besides send police.

"The police arrive on the scene but we cannot contain a dog. We do not have any facilities at the township to contain a dog. The game warden will be called and they will recommend what they have to do at that time for that circumstance," said Ulrich.

At the commissioner's meeting, Ward said that her team had to follow the protocol that, in her opinion, needs to be reconsidered. Community members and commissioners are also looking for change.

"We have laws that are old, antiquated so to speak, that need to be looked at individually and updated according to where our state is currently," Ward said.

She said the changes are in the early stages and the next step would be to gather officials to review the law and come to common ground on what to change.

Last year, after a levy failure, the township decided to stop sending police to animal nuisance calls unless someone is in danger. At the meeting, residents also urged trustees to reverse that decision following the attack, saying it would help prevent future attacks.

Davis says she, local and county officials are planning on introducing new legislation regarding dangerous animals.

Colerain Township stated that they are "also prepared to assist with any state-wide efforts that will result in direct changes to the law, ensuring our residents are protected."