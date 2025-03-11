'I almost died' | After Colerain Township woman mauled by two dogs, neighbors want to see change

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One woman is recovering after officials she was mauled by two dogs in Colerain Township last week.

"It was instant those dogs hit me," Emily Rentschler said.

Rentschler was driving her 10-year-old triplets home from school Friday afternoon when they noticed their neighbor's two dogs were loose on Applevalley Court. She said she was trying to get them back home safely, but tragedy struck when she got out of the car.

"I almost died," she said.

She told us she left her kids in the car. Fearing for their mother's life, they called 911 immediately along with other residents.

"I've got a woman out front. I don't know who she is, but she's being attacked by two dogs, and she's screaming. I'm loading a gun right now. If I have to shoot these dogs I'm putting them down," one neighbor said in a 911 call.

"I just kept screaming, 'Help me. Help me. Help me,'" Rentschler said.

WATCH: Emily Rentschler tells the story of her attack

Colerain Township neighbors voice concerns after dogs attack woman

Both of Rentschler's arms are now in casts and she has large bruises on her legs. Neighbor Fredd Wright said he sprung into action after his wife witnessed everything unfold.

"I ran over and I tried to, you know, distract the dogs," Wright said. "I couldn't get a good hold on them, so I just tried to get them away from her as best I could."

He said Rentschler's scream amid the attack was like nothing he'd ever heard.

"That was a shock. Yeah, that made my heart skip," he said.

Wright is also recovering from his injuries. He told us the dogs bit his calf and upper thighs.

Colerain Police Chief Edwin Cordie said the dogs will remain at their home for a quarantine period of 10 days even after multiple attempts to get the Hamilton County Dog Warden to take the dogs away.

"I would like to see there is some sort of change when we have a situation like this," Cordie said. "That the dog is removed for the safety of not only the victim and the community but also the homeowners."

He said after the 10 days, by law, the owners are not legally obligated to hand over the dogs to the Hamilton County Dog Warden.

We've reached out to the warden and haven't heard back. Neighbors said their concern is growing.

"I'm just scared to death to go outside," resident Vickie Bowman said.

She told us she's lived in the West White Oak neighborhood for 34 years. Bowman said the residents who own the dogs moved in about six months ago, and her fear has been rising ever since.

"It was inevitable for this to happen, and we need to do something," she said.

Bowman on Monday printed and posted flyers on neighbors' doors warning them about what happened and urging them to be safe.

"This is my mission now to make sure nobody else gets hurt," Bowman said with tears in her eyes.

She is encouraging residents to join her at the trustee meeting happening on Tuesday at 7 p.m.