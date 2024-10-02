Residents impacted by styrene leak get some questions answered, officials say evacuation area is safe

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Neighbors in Whitewater Township and surrounding areas were able to get some questions answered on Tuesday night, one week after a styrene leak forced them to evacuate for more than 24 hours.

The meeting was formatted as a Q&A with over a dozen officials from a number of organizations answering questions residents and business owners had following last week’s styrene leak, evacuation and shelter-in-place orders.

Whitewater Township's community center was packed with concerned citizens and business owners hoping to get their unanswered questions, answered.

Representatives from the Central Railroad of Indiana, Whitewater Township Fire Department, Miami Township Board of Trustees, Whitewater Township Board of Trustees, Village of Cleves, Hamilton County Public Health and the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency were all present.

The meeting began with Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman sharing data on the air quality within the evacuation or shelter-in-place zones following the leak.

“You’re seeing that even though the standard is 100 parts per million, over the 5 sampling events on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, the highest levels we saw of styrene gas was 280 parts per billion,” said Kesterman while showing those in attendance a map of the evacuated and shelter in place areas.

WCPO Special meeting held at Whitewater Township community center for community members affected by styrene leak.

Kesterman added that no dangerous levels of styrene were ever detected. The earliest air quality tests were from around 4 p.m. on the day of the leak.

Throughout the meeting, Kesterman was adamant that the original evacuation area was safe to return to, even when several residents shared that they experienced symptoms after returning home.

Some symptoms residents shared were tasting metal, vomiting, and aches. Kesterman said all should seek medical attention if they experience symptoms, adding that there is not much research on human exposure to styrene.

He reiterated several times, though, that it is safe as styrene evaporates quickly and was not found in any water testing.

“But when it (styrene) does get released into the environment, it quickly dissipates and it quickly goes away,” said Kesterman. “It is not water soluble, it does not like to join the water and go into the ground.”

He also said that he and his team went to all restaurants and the local Kroger to make sure their buildings were safe and they followed Public Health’s recommendations. Adding Kroger threw out all their unpackaged food, cleaned their produce misters and followed all other recommendations.

One of the most common questions from community members was in regards to why a tanker car filled with dangerous chemicals was parked near a community for a week.

Many were calling for new regulations or procedures to inform residents and the community when chemicals are parked near their homes, schools and water.

WCPO Special meeting held at Whitewater Township community center for community members affected by styrene leak.

Central Railroad of Indiana said INEOS, the company that owned the actual tanker car, did not have the capacity for the cars and asked the railroad to hold them. But they told residents that will not happen anymore, leading to applause from the crowd.

“We have informed INEOS immediately, you will no longer park cars on our railroad. when they arrive, they will come to your facility immediately,” said Brian Stussie, Vice President of Operations for Central Railroad of Indiana.

Many other questions from Tuesday night revolved around specific questions on how the tanker cars work and the pressure valve on the tank that leaked styrene. Officials said those questions were best directed at INEOS who was not at the meeting.

“INEOS was invited to this meeting. I emailed INEOS several times, and they responded. I text messaged INEOS and they responded, and they did not show,” said Whitewater Township Trustee Doug King.

Officials said all questions for INEOS will be sent to them, and if they receive a response it will be posted on the local EMA website.

One resident asked when criminal charges or a lawsuit would be filed against INEOS, holding them responsible for the leak. No officials at the meeting had an answer, leaving many upset.

Anyone affected by the styrene leak and has claims is encouraged to call the Central Railroad of Indiana at 1-800-757-7387.

Businesses that were affected by the leak and have claims for lost wages and other claims are encouraged to call 203-202-8920.