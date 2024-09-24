Styrene leak spurs evacuation order in Cleves, Whitewater Township area

CLEVES, Ohio — A styrene leak has spurred an evacuation order for residents in the Cleves and Whitewater Township areas, the Central Railroad of Indiana confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Central Railroad of Indiana said the company was notified at around 1 p.m. that one of its railcars was venting styrene near the intersection of US-50 and OH-128.

"We are fully cooperating with first responders, who will determine any evacuation orders," the spokesperson said. "We ask all those in the area to follow first responder orders and to stay clear of the scene so that we can contain the incident as safely, quickly and effectively as possible."

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency first reported that residents should immediately go indoors and stay inside. Residents were told to seal off doors and windows, close fireplace dampers and turn off their heat.

Those within a half-mile radius of the railyard by US-50, OH-128 and Valley Junction Road are asked to "leave the area immediately."

Hamilton County EMA

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, styrene is a colorless, flammable liquid used to make plastics and rubber. Styrene is highly volatile.

The CDC reports that people may experience tiredness, slowed reaction times, concentration problems and balance issues if they are exposed to styrene concentrations more than 1,000 times higher than the levels normally found in the environment.

Video provided by Aaron Vetter shows gas coming from a tanker car in the area. In the video, you can hear someone say, "It's been going on for 45 minutes." WCPO's Sky 9 captured firefighters putting water on the train car.

Video shows chemical leak from train in Cleves

Three Rivers Local School District reported to parents that students and staff have begun their evacuation process. A spokesperson for Kroger said their store near the leak is currently closed. The Miami Township branch of the library is also closed.

A shelter was opened for the public at the Whitewater Community Center at 6125 Dry Ford Road as well as at the Miami Township Hall at 112 S. Miami Avenue.