'You should care because it affects you' | Nonprofit warns of Ohio River's declining water quality

CINCINNATI — Members of an Ohio nonprofit warn the water quality of the Ohio River Basin needs to improve.

The Ohio River Basin Alliance (ORBA) is a collaborative nonprofit that advocates for the river's sustainability. Chair Chris Lorentz said threats to the water quality could be impacting drinking water.

"We need to address these threats on a base-wide level," Lorentz said.

Lorentz said some of the existing threats include toxic pollution, sewage contamination and harmful runoff.

He said one of the biggest threats to water quality is extreme weather, like April's flooding event.

"That's one of the top reasons people are concerned about the environment is flooding," Lorentz said.

Learn how Lorentz said the water quality could impact those living in the Greater Cincinnati area in the video below:

Nonprofit warns of declining Ohio River water quality, seeks federal funding

Lorenz said to combat these threats, they need federal funding. But as of now, there's no federal investment toward restoration efforts for the Ohio River Basin.

WCPO 9 asked Lorentz why there's currently no federal funding.

"We feel we haven't asked before," Lorentz said. "We haven't gotten our ducks in a row, we haven't had a coordinated, holistic approach yet."

So that's what they're doing now.

ORBA, in collaboration with other organizations and the community, drafted a plan aimed at addressing their main concerns. You can read the full proposal below:

"These kinds of investments have proven effective in other parts of the country and we really need to see them in the Ohio River Basin," said Jordan Lubetkin, senior director of Ohio River restoration at the National Wildlife Federation.

Outside of federal funding, the key recommendations include:



An increased investment in scientific research

Improved coordination across the region to manage healthy ecosystems

Increased technical assistance to ensure local communities can benefit from restoration acts

The support of job creation

"We're a river city, so if we enhance the environment, that has ripple effects throughout our economy and public health," Lorentz said.

Lorentz and Lubetkin said the water quality of the river impacts millions throughout the country, including in the Greater Cincinnati area.

"You should care because it affects you; when you have dirty water, it affects your health," Lubetkin said. "When you have dirty water, you can't swim or fish or canoe."

ORBA is hoping for your feedback on their proposal. Their goal is to bring their plan to D.C. in September to ask for congressional support.

You can provide feedback on their plan by clicking here.