Thanks to you, WCPO 9 delivers $1,500 to Falmouth nonprofit helping flood victims rebuild

FALMOUTH, Ky. — When torrential rains led to devastating flooding across the Tri-State in early April, Falmouth, Kentucky was among the hardest-hit communities. The Gathering Wing, a local nonprofit that has been serving the community for seven years, stepped up to help those affected. Now, thanks to your generosity, they have additional resources to continue their mission.

I recently visited Falmouth to deliver a $1,500 check to the organization. It was money raised through donations from WCPO 9 viewers and a contribution from the Scripps Howard Fund.

"How is that money going to be able to help you guys do your mission?" I asked Kelly Mosley, director of The Gathering Wing.

"Tremendously. Tremendously," Mosley said. "There's so many different aspects of the gathering wing, but it will help tremendously. We lost a couple thousand dollars worth of food when the electric and all that went out."

The April flooding brought back painful memories for this community that has experienced severe flooding before. Homes were damaged, possessions destroyed, and many residents lost food when power outages caused freezers to fail.

"It's still devastating to people, you know, when their basements get flooded and their first floors get flooded and everything they own gets destroyed and their freezers go out and they don't have any food," Mosley said.

Your donations helped this family dealing with flood damage

The Gathering Wing provides much more than just material assistance. They offer a place where people can shower, do laundry, get clean clothes, and enjoy a hot meal.

"They can come in and take showers. They can come in and do a load of laundry while they're having their shower or we'll do it for them or get them some clothes while they're waiting. And just provide resources that way and cook somebody a meal and just make sure nobody goes hungry," Mosley said.

For volunteers like Rebecca and Billy West, The Gathering Wing has been transformative. The couple faced difficult times: Billy served time in prison and struggled to find work afterward, but found support through the organization.

"What does this place mean to you?" I asked Rebecca.

"It's a home. It's family. It's friends," she said.

Billy and Rebecca now volunteer at The Gathering Wing, giving back to the organization that helped them when they needed it most.

"What does it mean to have people have faith in you?" I asked Billy.

"What does it mean? Well, from my background, it's just kind of hard, you know, but these people here is family," Billy said. "I don't know what to say about it. I mean, when they treat you more like family than your own family, then it's amazing feeling, you know. It's joy."

The organization continues to be a beacon of hope in Falmouth, creating connections and building community among those who need support.

"When I first came down here, it felt like there was a dark cloud. But I feel like now in the past few years there's some light shining through and I think this is a wonderful community, wonderful people. And I'm just honored to be a part of it and see how God works with his people," Mosley said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.