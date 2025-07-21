Cincinnati man charged with threatening to kidnap, murder Kristi Noem, other federal officials

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been charged with threatening to kidnap and murder multiple federal officials, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, on social media.

Anthony Kelly, an Oakley resident, has been charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a United States official, as well as threatening interstate communications, after making threats on Bluesky.

According to court documents, Kelly posted several threats on his public Bluesky account, @slabhogg1.bsky.social, between June 26 and July 17.

The Texas Fusion Center, which works with federal, state and regional law enforcement for homeland security reporting, observed on July 15 the multiple threats made by Kelly "via proactive monitoring," per court documents.

Kelly "made multiple posts on Bluesky indicating violence and hostility towards federal agents assigned to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," according to court documents.

In one post from July 11, Kelly allegedly thanked Tom Homan, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for giving "We The People permission to shoot your #Gestapedos."

In another post from July 13, Kelly alleges that he's buying a gun intended for Noem.

"The shotgun is being bought later on this week #KristiNoem you stupid f—kin ... how many of your pathetic #Gestapedos want the smoke? You're also invited b—ch."

Provided by Bluesky

According to court documents, Kelly then further made threats on July 15, saying "#Gestapedos don't deserve anything but the smoke coming for them" and calling ICE agents "rabid dogs that need to be put down."

Provided by Bluesky

In a July 17 post, Kelly allegedly said he was "shooting for the kill."

"You come here for me, you're getting shot," the post reads.

Provided by Bluesky

According to court documents, Kelly also made Bluesky posts stating his birth date, his location in Cincinnati and about the death of a family member in Cincinnati, which helped law enforcement identify him. Officials also matched Kelly's driver's license image with images posted to his alleged Bluesky account.

After the Texas Fusion Center identified Kelly, they alerted the Ohio Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center, as well as the FBI and ICE, according to court documents.

Officials further identified Kelly via his address, vehicle registration and by surveillance before a search warrant was executed on July 19.

According to court documents, Kelly spoke to agents and admitted to making the threats, and he "expressed no remorse or regret for the content of his posts," court documents read.

"He stated, 'we're gonna start and return hunting them down. For what they've done,' referring to ICE and that he had been making preparations to confront ICE agents," according to court documents.

According to court documents, officials also found a weapon and ammunition in Kelly's residence. Officials then arrested Kelly.

A federal judge ordered Monday that Kelly will remain detained, according to court documents.

Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, posted to X on July 19, thanking law enforcement for arresting Kelly.

"These threats will not be tolerated," McLaughlin wrote. "You will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."