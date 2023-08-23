You can now see Lightning the sloth's baby, Juno, at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — Calling all zoo baby fans, Juno the sloth is now available for viewing by the public at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The slow-moving bundle of joy was born in early June, and it's the first time the baby is in its exhibit with its mother, Lightning.

Juno and Lightning are hanging out in the Animal Ambassador Center, which is located at the Children's Zoo area.

Look for Lightning and baby Juno, now in the Animal Ambassador Center in the Children’s Zoo! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fv5ouBB8hf — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 22, 2023

The baby sloth's debut was delayed after Lightning needed some medical attention before being reintroduced to the public.

The zoo said at the end of July that Lightning was treated for an infection caused by a retained placenta about a week after giving birth. While she has recovered, the zoo said she was not 100% herself.

"The good news was we didn't find anything majorly concerning," zoo veterinarian Dr. Jessica Heinz previously said.

Lightning's pup is almost three months old, born on June 7.

Juno's sex is still unknown at this time, and the zoo previously said a DNA test is often necessary to determine the sex of a sloth.

The birth of the new pup came after 10-year-old Lightning gave birth to a stillborn pup in 2021.

"This is the first sloth baby that our team has cared for," said Julie Grove, Cincinnati Zoo's manager of ambassador animals. "We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here! We're ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom."

Lightning arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2019 on a breeding recommendation and was introduced to Moe, the pup's father, that December. Because sloths don't do anything speedily, the pair took their relationship slow and didn't warm up to each other until 2020.

Moe currently lives at the P&G Discovery Forest in the zoo's education center. The zoo said he was removed from Lightning's side when she entered a cranky period of her pregnancy.

Two-toed sloths aren't considered endangered but are becoming increasingly vulnerable due to human encroachment, the zoo said.