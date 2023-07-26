Baby sloth's debut at Cincinnati Zoo delayed due to mom's health

CINCINNATI — True to its reputation, the Cincinnati Zoo's newest sloth is slow to debut to the public.

The zoo said Tuesday that Juno, the two-toed sloth born on June 7, is taking longer than expected to be moved to where visitors can see them and their mom, Lightning, because the 10-year-old needed some medical attention before being reintroduced to the public.

Lightning, the zoo said, was treated for an infection caused by a retained placenta about a week after giving birth. While she has recovered, the zoo said she's not been 100% herself.

"Juno is doing great, but we want to make sure that Lightning is in good health before we move the pair," said Julie Grove, the zoo’s manager of ambassador animals, in a press release.

The zoo's veterinarian team examined her esophagus, mouth and stomach to check on her gastrointestinal system because her appetite has been off.

"The good news was we didn't find anything majorly concerning," said zoo veterinarian Dr. Jessica Heinz. "We did do a little bit of teeth work on her, and everything looks good. So, we're going to give her some supportive medications for her gastrointestinal tract and hopefully that's going to get her back on the right track."

Lightning the sloth gives birth to baby at Cincinnati Zoo

While there is no official timeline, the zoo said if Lightning continues to improve, it is likely she and Juno will be spotted through the Animal Ambassador Center windows soon. Juno's dad Moe can currently be found in Discovery Forest.

Juno's birth comes after Lightning gave birth to a stillborn in 2021. Their sex is still unknown, with the zoo saying it is difficult to identify a sloth's gender and it can take DNA testing to determine.